Clerics, others wade into Wike, Fubara face-off as PDP Chairman takes a bow

By Daniel Abia

Topnotch Clerics in Rivers State have waded into the festering crisis between the Minister of the federal capital territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and the Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara with the view to settling it.

Disclosing this much, the out gone state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said that the seeming infighting between Governor and the Minister would be resolved soon, describing the misunderstanding as a normal political phenomenon between two individuals.

Akawor spoke when he met with members of the State Executive Committee and LGA party chairmen of the PDP at the Party office in Port Harcourt, the state capital, saying that Bishops and other men of God in the state have waded into the crisis with a view to restoring peace between the two men.

He disclosed that none of the actors were happy about the situation.

“We may see the atmosphere in the state as disturbing. No, it is a normal thing in life. It is only what God has done that has perfection.

There is crises, but the important thing is the ability to solve the problem. This problem will be settled. The Clergy are intervening. At the end of the day solution will come”.

The former PDP chairman who blamed those who were not happy with the victory of the PDP in the state and the good relationship between Governor Fubara and Wike for the crisis warned Social Media groups to stop escalating the situation.

Akawor who is a former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea said he never wanted to seek re election after his first term as a chairman of the PDP in the state, adding that he had already conveyed his position to the Governor and the Minister, especially as the Governor and himself were from the same Senatorial district.

He said he had prayed that another opportunity should come his way, explaining that when the FCT Minister created the opportunity for him by nominating him to the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, he considered it another avenue to serve Rivers people.

“I consider it as an opportunity to serve our people. As an opportunity to shoot out again after being home for these past four years. It is a great thing and for me I have nothing but to thank our leaders’.

He expressed gratitude to Barrister Nyesom Wike for identifying and bringing him from Seoul towards the end of his diplomatic journey in South Korea to serve as Director General of his campaign, and another opportunity to lead the PDP as the state chairman, saying that the opportunities launched him back into the political arena in the state.

“So there is no other way I can thank him and thank the party than to appreciate whatever opportunity that comes my way”.

He advised party leaders to preach peace in the party and refuse to take sides in the crises, but regard each other as one family.

“Let us continue to preach peace in the party. Don’t belong to Paul or Barnabas. I can tell you none of them is happy with what is happening”.

He disclosed that the One Hour With Jesus praise and worship session has been a great spiritual upliftment to the party and the state and called on the new leadership to sustain it.

“This One Hour With Jesus, let us keep it up. Let us maintain it. It creates a bonding for all of us. I used the opportunity to interface with the workforce once in a while “.

Ambassador Akawor who described Hon Chukwuemeka Aaron as a complete gentle man and a committed party man, advised him to carry every body along in his leadership.

On his part, the Acting PDP State chairman, Hon Chukwuemeka Aaron pledged not to lower the bar of leadership that Ambassador Akawor has set in the party during his time.

He also thanked Akawor for introducing the One Hour With Jesus praise and worship program, saying that it has been a huge blessing to the party and the state.

He gave an assurance that the spiritual candle which the former PDP Chairman lit through the prayer session would be rekindled.

The Acting PDP Chairman who expressed worry over the state of affairs in the state, noted that without prayers the situation would have been worse.