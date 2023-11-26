Clergywoman Joyce Akinola marks birthday, releases inspirational books

Deaconess Joyce Olamibosipo Akinola, a prominent figure in the Nigerian religious community, marks her 75th birthday on November 27, 2023, with a celebration of gratitude and the release of three inspirational books.

After facing emotional and psychological challenges following her 70th birthday, Deaconess Akinola expresses deep gratitude for overcoming those trials and attributes her strength to a higher power.

Reflecting on her journey, Deaconess Akinola reminisces about significant life moments, including the joy of motherhood and the faithfulness of God despite the loss of a child. She emphasizes the importance of trusting in God amidst life’s uncertainties.

Addressing the unpredictability of human relationships, Akinola shares a valuable lesson learned about trusting in God alone. She encourages others to stay focused on their visions, regardless of external pressures or discouragement.

Sharing anecdotes from her school days, Akinola paints a nostalgic picture of a bygone era, emphasizing the security and simplicity of the past compared to the challenges faced today.

Despite losing her father at a young age, financial constraints, and societal expectations, Deaconess Akinola’s determination led her to a successful teaching career, proving that nothing is impossible with resilience.

In celebration of her 75th birthday, she will hold a Church service, expressing gratitude for the grace that brought her through challenging times. Additionally, she will present three books to the Body of Christ: “SOULISH PRAYERS UNVEILED,” “MY BODY, HIS TEMPLE,” and “GRATEFUL!!!”

Looking ahead, she expresses a hopeful spirit, stating, “If the Lord spares my life to see 80 years, I will be grateful unto Him.”

In a personal reflection, she acknowledges the impact of family dynamics on her upbringing, transitioning from pampered youngest child to a disciplined parent. Close friendships formed throughout her education and career are credited as significant influences on her journey.

Deaconess Akinola’s advice to others is clear: “Know who you are. Let no one push you around. Be confident in yourself. Never take ‘no’ for an answer, and never believe anything cannot be accomplished. Stay close to your God and follow wherever He leads.”