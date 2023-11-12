Clarify locations election failed to hold, Yiaga Africa tells INEC

Yakubu
By Gabriel Ewepu
ABUJA – AN election observer, Yiaga Africa, Sunday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to quickly clarify locations election failed to hold and upload results in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Chair, of Yiaga Africa WTV Working Group, Dr Hussaini Abdu, while pointing out that Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV)observers in Imo State indicate elections did not take place in 12 percent of Yiaga Africa sampled polling units.
The statement reads in full: “According to reports from Yiaga Africa observers in polling units where elections were conducted, the voting process is concluded and the collation of results is underway in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States. However, reports from some Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV)
observers in Imo State indicate elections did not take place in 12% of Yiaga Africa sampled
polling units. These cases were prevalent in Orsu, Okigwe, Oru East, and Orlu LGAs. Yiaga
Africa also monitored the upload of results on the IReV, especially those from polling units
where elections did not hold.
“For Orsu LGA in Imo State, Yiaga Africa’s WTV observers reported that the election did not
take place in nine (9) sampled polling units in the LGA. There were speculations that INEC may
have relocated all polling units to the LGA headquarters on election day. Yiaga Africa notes that
voters in Orsu LGA were not informed of the change in polling unit location and INEC failed
to issue an official statement on the supposed temporary re-location of polling units. In Okigwe
LGA in Imo State, Yiaga Africa observers also reported that elections did not occur in eight (8)
sampled polling units. In Oru East LGA, the election was not held in eight (8) of Yiaga Africa’s
sampled polling units. In addition, elections were not held in seven(7) of our sampled polling
units in Orlu LGA and in one (1) of our sampled polling units each in Ideato North, Ikeduru,
Oru West and Owerri West LGAs.
“Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the upload of results form EC8A for some of the sampled
polling units where elections were not conducted in Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North,
Ikeduru and Okigwe LGAs on the IReV. To ensure transparency and to protect the integrity of
the process, Yiaga Africa calls on the INEC to clarify the status of voting across polling units in
Orsu, Okigwe, Oru East and Orlu LGAs in Imo state. Additionally, INEC should investigate the
report of likely election malpractices in these polling units, especially for locations where results have been uploaded on the IReV without the conduct of accreditation and voting.
“Yiaga Africa, through its Watching The Vote initiative, is committed to promoting more credible
elections by providing independent information on the conduct of elections and independently
determining if the results announced reflect the votes cast. #WatchingTheVote is For All
Nigerians, Beholden to None, and Driven By Data. Since the commencement of the Watching
the Vote initiative, Yiaga Africa has consistently informed Nigerians that if election results are
accurate,we will confirm them. Where manipulation occurs, we will expose it. We reaffirm our
commitment to discharging this responsibility in the interest of our electoral democracy.”
