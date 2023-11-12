Clarify locations election failed to hold, Yiaga Africa tells INEC

Yakubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AN election observer, Yiaga Africa, Sunday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to quickly clarify locations election failed to hold and upload results in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.



This was contained in a statement signed by the Chair, of Yiaga Africa WTV Working Group, Dr Hussaini Abdu, while pointing out that Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV)observers in Imo State indicate elections did not take place in 12 percent of Yiaga Africa sampled polling units.

The statement reads in full: “According to reports from Yiaga Africa observers in polling units where elections were conducted, the voting process is concluded and the collation of results is underway in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States. However, reports from some Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV)

observers in Imo State indicate elections did not take place in 12% of Yiaga Africa sampled

polling units. These cases were prevalent in Orsu, Okigwe, Oru East, and Orlu LGAs. Yiaga

Africa also monitored the upload of results on the IReV, especially those from polling units

where elections did not hold.

“For Orsu LGA in Imo State, Yiaga Africa’s WTV observers reported that the election did not

take place in nine (9) sampled polling units in the LGA. There were speculations that INEC may

have relocated all polling units to the LGA headquarters on election day. Yiaga Africa notes that

voters in Orsu LGA were not informed of the change in polling unit location and INEC failed

to issue an official statement on the supposed temporary re-location of polling units. In Okigwe

LGA in Imo State, Yiaga Africa observers also reported that elections did not occur in eight (8)

sampled polling units. In Oru East LGA, the election was not held in eight (8) of Yiaga Africa’s

sampled polling units. In addition, elections were not held in seven(7) of our sampled polling

units in Orlu LGA and in one (1) of our sampled polling units each in Ideato North, Ikeduru,

Oru West and Owerri West LGAs.

“Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the upload of results form EC8A for some of the sampled

polling units where elections were not conducted in Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North,

Ikeduru and Okigwe LGAs on the IReV. To ensure transparency and to protect the integrity of

the process, Yiaga Africa calls on the INEC to clarify the status of voting across polling units in

Orsu, Okigwe, Oru East and Orlu LGAs in Imo state. Additionally, INEC should investigate the

report of likely election malpractices in these polling units, especially for locations where results have been uploaded on the IReV without the conduct of accreditation and voting.

“Yiaga Africa, through its Watching The Vote initiative, is committed to promoting more credible

elections by providing independent information on the conduct of elections and independently

determining if the results announced reflect the votes cast. #WatchingTheVote is For All

Nigerians, Beholden to None, and Driven By Data. Since the commencement of the Watching

the Vote initiative, Yiaga Africa has consistently informed Nigerians that if election results are

accurate,we will confirm them. Where manipulation occurs, we will expose it. We reaffirm our

commitment to discharging this responsibility in the interest of our electoral democracy.”