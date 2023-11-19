CJN to swear in 58 new SANs Nov 27, as Supreme Court marks legal year

Justice Kayode Ariwoola

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on November 27, swear in 58 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs.

The Supreme Court made the disclosure in a statement that was signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday by its Director, Press & Information, Dr. Akande Festus.

According to the statement, the new silks would be inaugurated, as part of programmes that have been lined up to formally herald the 2023/2024 legal year of the apex court.

“In line with our age-long tradition, during the special court session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address, with a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2022/2023 legal year.

“In the same vein, other leading stakeholders in the Justice Sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the justice sector of the country. These include: Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), amongst others,” Akande stated.

It will be recalled that 114 applications were received by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, from qualified legal practitioners that wanted to be elevated to the prestigious rank of SAN.

101 of the Applicants are advocates, while 13 are academics.

“The total number of qualified Applicants shortlisted after the Advocates 1st and 2nd Filtration Stages, Academic Pre-qualification, Academic 2nd Filtration Exercise, the Independent Appeals Hearing and Chambers Inspection Exercises, etc., was 69; comprising 57 advocates and 12 academics.

“After conducting the specified screening and filtration exercises which include a number of appearances in superior courts, recommendations by Hon. Justices of the Supreme Court and Hon. Judges of superior courts, Chamber inspections; approval on eligibility and integrity of the candidates from the Nigerian Bar Association, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and, of course, the general public, amongst others, the LPPC came up with 58 successful candidates. Out of this number, 57 are advocates while one is an academic.

“The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a remarkably successful 2022/2023 legal year on Monday, 24th July, 2023. Though the Court had started sitting since Monday, 18th September, 2023, the new legal year ceremony is now being formally held in accordance with our tradition.

“All the programmes outlined to mark the formal commencement of the new legal year will start at 10:00am in the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court,” the statement further read.