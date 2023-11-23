CJN to confer Oseloka Osuigwe SAN

By Prince Okafor

Legal professional, Barrister Oseloka Osuigwe, is set to be conferred the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, on Monday.

This is in recognition of Osuigwe’s contributions and outstanding achievements in the field of law.

Vanguard gathered that Osuigwe has demonstrated dedication and commitment to the legal profession.

He was a former Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters to Anambra Governor, Dame Virgy Etiaba, and a former President of the Nnewi Bar Association, he has held various leadership positions within the legal community.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, it stated that, “Osuigwe’s invaluable contributions to the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, include serving as Publicity Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Secretary, Chairman, and NEC Representative.

“He has been an active member of the NBA NEC for over sixteen years, showcasing his deep commitment to the growth and development of the legal profession.

“In addition to his roles within the NBA, Osuigwe has also been actively involved in the International Bar Association (IBA), attending prestigious conferences held in San Francisco, Madrid, Boston, and Lagos. His dedication to the legal field extends beyond Nigeria, as he has participated in the Commonwealth Lawyers Association Conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

“As the Principal Solicitor at Olisaeloka Osuigwe & Co., Azubueze Chambers, in Nnewi, Osuigwe has built a reputable law practice.

“His firm has produced numerous successful lawyers, with some of them achieving the distinction of becoming SAN themselves.

“Under Osuigwe’s leadership, the firm has grown and flourished, attracting talented legal professionals and paralegal staff.”

Osuigwe’s conferment as SAN is a testament to his contributions to the legal profession and commitment to upholding the principles of justice, integrity, and ethical conduct in his practice.