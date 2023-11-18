CJ suspension: You’re assaulting judiciary – NBA tells Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, has described the suspension of the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo by the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke as an assault on the judiciary.

The NBA in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb on Saturday, said the action of the Governor and the state government is an abuse of the rule of law and descration of the Nigerian constitution.

It reads, “The NBA unequivocally condemns this unlawful action by the Osun State Government. The action of the State Government is an abuse of the rule of law and a desecration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 ( as amended).

“In very vivid terms, the actions of Governor Adeleke and the Osun State House of Assembly are an unwarranted assault on the Judiciary and aimed at intimidation.

“The NBA wishes to categorically state that the provisions of the 1999 Constitution are not ambiguous as to the way and manner a Chief Judge of a State could be removed from office. Certainly, a State House of Assembly resolution for a Chief Judge to “step aside” is unknown to the law of our land.

“Furthermore, the law has since been settled in Nganjiwa v FRN (2017) LPELR-43391 (CA) that any misconduct attached to the office and functions of a judicial officer must first be reported to and determined by the National Judicial Council (NJC). Specifically, the Supreme Court in Elelu-Habeeb & Anor v AG Federation & Ors (2012) 12 NWLR (Pt 1318) 423 has clearly stated that the Chief Judge of a State cannot be removed under any guise including the infamous “step aside style” by the Osun State Government without recourse to the NJC.

“The NBA is further worried and troubled that in going about its unlawful endeavour, the Osun State Government chose to ignore the lawful order of interim injunction granted by the National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan, which restrained the Governor of Osun State from interfering with the office of the Chief Judge of Osun State.

“This is untoward, coming from a democratically elected state government. All decisions of the court must be obeyed and complied with until they are set aside by a superior court of competent jurisdiction.

“The NBA’s position is anchored on the constitutional doctrine of separation of power and the independence of the judiciary. The tenure of a judicial officer can not and should not be subject to the mood of politicians”.

The body further disclosed that it will not recognise Governor Adeleke’s appointment unless the state government complies with the provision of the law

It reads further, “To this extent, the NBA and its members shall not recognise Hon. Justice Olayinka Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of Osun State, because the provisions of the law must be complied with strictly, in the removal of, and/or appointment of the Chief Judge of Osun State.

“The NBA shall take all necessary steps to ensure this impunity and brazen abuse of office does not stand!