Civilians have right to record you on duty, Rivers Police tell officers

The Rivers State Police Command has informed its men and officers that civilians have the right to film them when they are going about their official duties.

It also stated that police officers should not restrain civilians if they want to do so while discharging their duties, adding they should be professional.

The Rivers Police made this known on its X account with the photo of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Tunji Disu, on Wednesday.

It wrote. “To The Officers and Men of Rivers State Police Command please note that Civilians have every right to record you on video. Don’t be camera shy, smile while they’re recording you but be professional while discharging your duty.”

This has generated reactions from Nigerians on social media with many commending the CP for reorientating the police officers, while others urged the leadership to hold a meeting with them.

Nigerians especially youths still suffer brutality and harassment in the hands of the security agents especially the police.

In 2020, the country witnessed protests staged by youths against a now-disbanded police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), for meting out brutality to innocent civilians.