Church holds youths convention in Calabar

City Gate International Church has concluded plans to hold its Youth Convention on December 1 to 3 at Pyramid Hotel and Suite Highway, Opposite, INEC, Office in Calabar, Cross River State.

Tagged ‘Digital Youth in the 21st Century’, the convention will bring together youths from across the country and will feature seminars, business sessions, drama, word rendition, and singspiration.

According to a statement issued by the Presiding Bishop of the church, Bishop Robertson Akwazi, the programme is aimed at empowering Christian youths with the information, boundless opportunities, and other basic services that digital platforms offer today’s youths.

He said “The world has changed. Time has changed – the speed at which we live life has accelerated superbly. We now have interactive teaching and learning, more simulations than ever before, more things to do, to read, to watch, to experience.”

He noted that youths in the twenty-first century know more and have access to vastly greater quantity of information than ever before.

“They have lots more information at their fingertips than those teaching them,” he added.

Akwazi posited that “if our young people in the church in this present day will live and have the ability to become catalysts for change in the world and also prepare for the next generation, we must encourage them to creatively harness Information technology via the internet, narrative theology, and non-didactic teaching methods for their spiritual growth and overall development.

“The conference will host Ella columbus from Ugheli, Delta State.

“She is a young amazing vibrant lady with an incredible understanding of the 21st century youth.

“She will share her experience and help to build the youth for the now with God factor and mindset.”

Other speakers include Rev Mercy Akwazi, the chief host, and the youth president, Brother Victory Brown Edet.