FRSC trains 1,000 drivers on safe driving

Peace Mass Transit (PMT), one of Nigeria’s leading transport companies, has initiated a refresher training programme for 1,000 of its drivers at its Emene workshop in Enugu.

This training, which commenced on October 19, 2023, is being conducted in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and PMT’s safety and customer service departments.

The primary objective of this training is to equip the drivers with the necessary skills and knowledge for defensive and safe driving while enhancing their customer service abilities.

The training encompasses a wide range of topics, including traffic rules and regulations, vehicle maintenance, road signs and markings, speed limits, lane discipline, accident prevention and management, passenger rights and responsibilities, as well as communication skills.

Mr. Ifeanyi Enete, the General Manager of PMT, emphasised that this training is a part of the company’s commitment to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its passengers and other road users, particularly during the busy “Ember Months” when vehicular traffic surges nationwide.

He pointed out that PMT has been consistently providing training for it’s drivers since it’s establishment in 1994. This exercise is intended to refresh their knowledge and acquaint them with the latest industry trends and best practices.

Furthermore, Mr. Enete urged the drivers to capitalise on this opportunity to learn from experts and apply these lessons to their daily operations. He made it clear that PMT has a strict zero-tolerance policy for any indiscipline or negligence that might jeopardise the safety of customers or damage the company’s reputation.

Mr. Enete expressed his gratitude to the FRSC for their collaboration in facilitating the training and commended the drivers for their dedication and professionalism. He assured them that PMT would continue to support them with incentives and welfare packages to motivate them to provide excellent service.

He also encouraged the public to choose PMT as their preferred transportation option, emphasising that the company offers reliable, affordable, and safe travel choices throughout Nigeria. PMT boasts a fleet of over 3,000 well-maintained buses equipped with modern amenities such as speed limiter, air conditioning, television, and tracking devices.

In addition, PMT operates a customer care unit to address complaints and feedback from passengers and provides an online booking platform where customers can conveniently purchase tickets and access information about the company.