Christmas: A’ Ibom Gov approves additional one month salary for civil servants

Gov Umo Eno

…Govt intensify effort to relocate Chinese firm

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved an additional one-month basic salary for civil servants in December for their Christmas holiday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo.

According to the statement, Governor Eno announced the approval during an enlarged State Executive Council Meeting held on Wednesday at the Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Uyo.

The Statement reads in part, “An enlarged State Executive Council of Akwa Ibom Government held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Uyo.

” The Governor directed the Commissioner of Water Resources and Sanitation to ensure that water works within the Uyo metropolis and select rural areas are reactivated and made functional, in the first phase of the drive to provide water across the state.

“Also the Governor informed the EXCO that an additional one-month basic salary will be paid to civil servants in December, for their Christmas break.

“Commissioner of Economic Development presented the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, explaining the projections and offering justification for the same.

“Thereafter, the Commissioner for Finance presented the draft recurrent and capital estimates for the State Government for the year 2024, with the policy thrust of supporting the execution of the A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

“The total recurrent estimate is N352,737,281,810, while Capital estimates stand at N487,895,128,180 bringing the total budget to N840,632,409,990. The budget was subjected to detailed deliberation and thereafter was adopted by motion duly moved and seconded”

According to the Statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Dr Frank Ekpenyong presented the software applications to be deployed in the execution of Geographic Information Systems (AKWAGIS), payment of bursary awards to undergraduates and project monitoring and evaluation.

“He promised that the apps would help in the efficient administration of the various programmes to which they will be applied.

The Governor charged the SSA to ensure that technology is used to plug all loopholes of financial leakages within the governance system.

“EXCO frowned at the illegal reopening of the Chinese company Golden Tripod Company, which has been accused of undertaking operations that are hazardous to human health and inimical to the environment.

“It was resolved that the facility be permanently closed down and an alternative land allocated to them at the industrial estate at Itam.

“EXCO directed that Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs should strictly enforce the extant law of the State House of Assembly, which mandates all Principal Officers of Local Government Areas to reside within their jurisdictions”, it added.