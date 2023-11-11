Choosing who to vote for in Imo is difficult, says trader

By Emmanuel Iheaka

A trader at Ikenegbu Layout Extension, Owerri, Imo State, Mr. Chinedu Olekamma, decided not to go to his polling booth to exercise his franchise in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

He was seen at 11:45 AM selling in his grocery stores.

When Vanguard enquired why he didn’t go out to vote, Olekamma said none of the contestants in the election appealed to him.

He quickly mentioned a particular politician and former member of the House of Representatives as his favourite, but frowned that the politician couldn’t secure the ticket of his party.

Olekamma submitted that it was difficult for him to give any of the contestants his vote.

He also maintained that his vote was not allowed to count in the last presidential election.

“I’m not going to vote. Who do I vote for? I don’t have any interest in all the people contesting. The person who should have made me vote (he mentions his name) was not given a ticket.

“Moreover, I don’t need to disturb myself, when my vote didn’t count during the presidential election”, he stated”.