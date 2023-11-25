Chioma Nnenna Ejikeme: The Pensioners’ Angel

By Bonaventure Phillips Melah

Although the history of pension and fate of pensioners in Nigeria only leaves the taste of ash in the mouth, there has been a positive deviation from the past and a continuing improved attention by the federal government on pension matters for some years now.

The system has however witnessed its greatest improvement under the supervision of Dr. Chioma Nnenna Ejikeme who was appointed Executive Secretary/CEO of the Pension Transitional Administration Directorate (PTAD) in January 2019 by then President Muhammadu Buhari and reappointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Dr. Chioma’s reappointment by Tinubu did not come as a surprise to the staff of the organization and Nigerians, in view of her quality service delivery which was powered by the deployment and use of high-tech innovations, compassionate administrative tactics, open-door policy and regular dialogue between her management and end users- pensioners themselves which takes place at the Abuja headquarters as well as zonal offices of the Directorate.

It was Dr. Chioma’s initiative and under her leadership that Nigeria launched the Micro Pension Scheme which allows self-employed persons and persons working in organisations with less than three employees to save for the provision of pension at retirement or incapacitation.

The government also prioritised the payment of pension arrears owed staff of current and privatized/defunct Federal agencies for which N54 billion was released to settle outstanding 33% pension arrears (the 33% pension arrears date back to 2010 when the minimum wage was increased to N18,000); Delta Steel Company (liquidated in 2005): 3,542 NITEL pensioners were placed on payroll, ending a 13-year wait for their entitlements;.

In the area of recoveries, PTAD recovered cash and non-cash assets totaling N16 billion previously trapped in various insurance companies and underwriters managing the pension funds of Federal Parastatals and Universities.

In July, the management of PTAD under Dr. Ejikeme wrote letters to all pensioners under the Directorate, updating them on their records and advised them to indicate any complaint if necessary in order to ensure they are given best service. The letters were dispatched to the pensioners who signed register in the register. Apart from being another way of improved service, the strategy helped to ensure that only living pensioners were authenticated as there was no room for proxy signature.

An astute administrator, the PTAD CEO is holds a Bachelor of Surgery (MB.BS) degree from the University of Nigeria, UNN, Nsukka, a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Lagos. she served as a Medical officer in the Nigerian Air Force and was part of a team that coordinated, improved and facilitated health care delivery services within the Nigerian Air force. In 1997, Dr Ejikeme took a leave of absence from the Ministry of Defence to take up appointment as Commissioner for Health in Anambra State where she established a Central Drug Revolving Fund for the State Ministry of Health, established a Traditional Medicine Board which was the first to be established in the history of the state as well as re-organised the revenue collection procedure to ensure an effective and affordable health care delivery system.

With her past performance, especially at PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme has joined other rare gems, the very few amazons like the late Dr. Dora Akunyile, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Amina Mohammed and others to stamp her feet on the sands on time.

It is for people like her, who have also shunned corruption and other trappings of public office to give the people the best of their lives through quality service, that we have unwavering hope that Nigeria sooner than later, rise up and take her rightful place as the best destination in Africa and the world.

Dr. Chioma Nnenna Ejikeme is therefore Nigeria’s Pride as captured in my book, THE BEAUTIES OF NIGERIA