Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in US

Chinese President, Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in San Francisco, the United States, to attend a Summit with President Joe Biden.

The Summit is also the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting that started on November 14 and will end on November 17.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chinese Ambassador to the US, Xie Feng, said that Xi arrived on Tuesday afternoon local time.

The statement said: “Xi was warmly greeted by many overseas Chinese, including Chinese students studying abroad, who waved both Chinese and American flags along routes from the airport to welcome the Chinese President.

“Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, arrived in San Francisco in the same flight.

“At San Francisco International Airport, Xi received a warm reception from senior US officials, including US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.”

The highly-anticipated meeting between Xi and Biden, who are the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, is centered on calls for joint efforts from both sides to bring bilateral relations back on track.

The statement further said that China was expected to elaborate on its initiatives for regional peace and efforts for a sound China-US relationship amid mounting global instability and uncertainty.

