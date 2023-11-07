China to collaborate with Nigeria to achieve carbon neutrality – Yuqing

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing

By Dickson Omobola

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has said China intends to collaborate with Nigeria to reach its carbon emissions goals and achieve carbon neutrality in the shortest time in global history.

Yuqing spoke at the China-Africa (Nigeria) Production Capacity Cooperation Symposium, with the theme: ‘Enhancing Economic Growth Through Sustainable Partnership,’ organised by the Council for the Promotion of Infrastructural Trade, CCPIT in Lagos.

She also said due to the principles guiding China’s Africa policy, which include sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, China-Nigeria relations were steadily advancing, with deepening cooperation in trade, investment and contracted projects.

According to her, Nigeria and China can leverage their unique strengths, achieve complementary advantages, and enjoy mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, adding that Nigeria is the largest developing country in Africa, with a vast market size and abundant natural resources.

She said: “Its population is young, labour costs are advantageous, and it ranks high in oil and natural gas reserves. The country has a diverse range of mineral resources, vast and fertile lands suitable for cultivating various agricultural products, a strategic geographic location, and significant transportation advantages. Lagos is the largest port city in West Africa.

“These unique and natural endowments provide a solid foundation for Nigeria’s economic development. This year, Nigerian President Tinubu raised the ‘Renewed Hope’ policy initiative, with a focus on the development of industries vital to the well-being of its people. Sectors such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and services hold immense growth potential.

“The most complete industrial chain in the world gives China the capability to independently produce and manufacture everything from primary products to high-end finished goods. In recent years, China has demonstrated strong technological and innovative strength in many high-tech fields, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and new energy. New industries, new business forms, and new models are yielding new economic growth.

“Only through green development can we achieve genuine win-win cooperation and bring more benefits to future generations. China has always been committed to the path of green development. China has made a solemn pledge to the world to peak its carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. This means that China aims to achieve its carbon reduction goals in the shortest time in global history.

“China topped the world in terms of various indicators of green development. For instance, it led the world in the utilisation of renewable energy, the output and sales of new energy vehicles, and the speed of air quality improvement. It is also home to the largest area of afforestation in the world, with the biggest increase in forest resources. Emerging industries with low energy consumption and high added value are continuously emerging, thus speeding up China’s economic development. This also offers abundant possibilities for China-Nigeria cooperation in the field of low-carbon and sustainable development, providing the world with a Chinese solution for green growth.”

Also speaking, the Director General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Mr Olusola Obadimu, represented by Mr Yusuf Samson, in his keynote address, said sustainable partnerships were catalysts for economic growth.

He said: “It represents a visionary approach to addressing the intertwined challenges of economic development. By fostering collaboration between governments, businesses and civil society organisations, these partnerships can enhance innovation, create new economic opportunities, and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future.

“Our theme today, ‘Enhancing Economic Growth Through Sustainable Partnership,’ resonates deeply with the challenges and opportunities of our time. In an increasingly interdependent world, collaboration and partnership are essential drivers of economic growth.

“Sustainable partnerships can contribute to economic growth in Nigeria through effective collaboration between the government, private sector, and international organizations for the development of critical sectors of the economy by leveraging resources, expertise and innovation to drive economic growth which is aimed at tapping into collective potentials.”

On her part, former Minister of Industry, Dr Nike Akande, urged Nigerians to emulate the Chinese, saying if Nigeria was intentional about moving from consumption to production, it should learn from China.

She said: “There is a big gap between Nigeria and China, particularly when we talk of industrialisation. As a nation trying to move from consumption, we have a lot to learn from China. Manufacturers in China should consider moving to Nigeria to improve our economy.”