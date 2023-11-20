China poised for stronger ties with Nigeria, Africa

By Adesina Wahab

Deputy Director-General, the Institute of West Asian and African Studies (IWAAS), Prof. Wang Xiaoming, has said the China-Africa institute, which is a national and international intellectual hub for African studies based in Beijing, is committed to providing intellectual support for China’s cooperation with African countries and building a comprehensive strategic China-Africa partnership for the future and a stronger China-Africa community.

The don spoke at the 17th China-Africa lecture entitled: “Chinese modernisation and the development of Africa.” It held at the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Other distinguished speakers at the lecture included, Associate Prof. Huang Juan (Deputy Dean, School of Government of the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (UCASS)), and Zhao Yating (Assistant Research Fellow of IWAAS, CASS and the China-Africa Institute).

Chief Guest speaker at the lecture, Consul-General of People’s Republic of China, Ms Yan Yuqing, said China has a lot to offer Africa and Nigeria in areas of educational exchanges, health care development, capacity building and social economic development. According to her, Chinese modernisation is common prosperity for all, adding that ‘we not only make the “cake” bigger but also share it evenly’.

Yuqing highlighted the five characteristics of Chinese modernisation which are huge population, common prosperity, material and cultural advancement, harmony between humanity and nature and peaceful development.

Research Fellow, Director of Department of International Commodity, Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP), Prof. Wang Yongzhong, in his lecture observed that China has made tremendous progress with its economy due to its transformation of the agricultural sector to an export-oriented model.

Yongzhong , who is also of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and a PhD Supervisor at University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences

(UCASS)), noted that Chinese gradual, incremental and comprehensive reforms driven by the socialist market economy has been strategic to the modernization of the country. He shared Chinese experience for African development to include job training, household savings, gradual reforms in enterprises, favorable business environment, government led infrastructure construction and investments and stable micro and macro-economic policies.

Dean, Faculty of Arts, UNILAG, Prof. Ilupeju Akanbi Mudasiru, expressed optimism that the discourse would facilitate engagements and capacity building for scholars and students.

Deputy Director, Confucius Institute at UNILAG, Research Fellow at China-Africa Institute, Dr Adetoro Banwo, noted that Chinese modernisation has evolved through a responsive people-oriented government driven through science and technology to impact the people.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, who described the Chinese socialist system as unique, said they have passion for development and changes.