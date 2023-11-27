China ‘ll continue to support Nigeria’s education devt, infrastructure – Envoy

By Dickson Omobola

Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has said China is committed to supporting educational development and infrastructures in Nigeria.



Speaking during a visit to Vintage Plus Montessori School and Field Green Hall school in Lagos, Yuqing, in collaboration with Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria and some Consulate colleagues, urged the Children to study hard as they are Nigeria’s future.

She said: “I also hope you will visit China in future, then you can become a little ambassador of China and Nigeria. You all know that China and Nigeria are very good friends and partners, we have contributed to the development of Nigeria, and we will continue to support the education system in ensuring our children get quality education.

“As we share our cultural heritage today, this will enable us to build bridges of friendship and understanding that appreciate the beauty of our rich traditions. These cultural exchange programs will help to celebrate ourselves and foster understanding and unity among our nations.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Huaxing Arts Troupe, Dr Eric Ni, said: “Nigeria and China cultural exchange programme is a way to promote the good relationship between both countries. It is also a way to understand each other’s values for a good long-lasting relationship.

“The more we learn to cooperate and collaborate, the more we are committed to continuing our support to the needy, the orphanages and the less privileged in society, to make Nigeria a better country for all of us.”

Meanwhile, The proprietor of Vintage Plus Montessori School, Kilani Oluwabukola, said: “Today, we embark on a journey of shared traditions, vibrant heritage, and cultural diversity, as we witness the fusion of Chinese and Nigerian cultures, let us embrace the beauty of unity in diversity, through this exchange program, we hope to foster understanding, appreciation, and lasting friendships, we thank the HuaXing Art troupe and the Chinese community for their generosity towards our school.”