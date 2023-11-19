Child sexual abuse must be eradicated – Remi Tinubu

….as 135 survivors get N481M scholarships, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has stressed the need for collective responsibility by world leaders to eliminate all forms of child sexual abuse, exploitation, and violence, as well as support survivors in their journey to recovery.

Mrs Tinubu made the call in her remark at the commemoration of the United Nations, Day for the Prevention of, and Healing from child sexual abuse and Violence, in collaboration with her Sierra Leonian counterpart and initiator of the resolution on the UN Day, Dr Fatima Madda Bio and the Angolan First lady, Dr Anas Dias Lorenco, held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to Mrs Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Busola Kukoyi, on Saturday.

While reiterating that the soul of a nation is measured by how it treats its children, the day, Mrs.Tinubu, underscores the gravity of the social menace saying, “It is a wake-up call for all nations of the world to bring it to a complete stop.”

She described the act as one that defies the very essence of humanity.

According to Mrs. Tinubu, “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child grows up in an environment that is safe, nurturing and free from harm.

“Equally important is the healing from the trauma of abuse. We must support survivors in their journey to recovery.

“The scars of abuse run deep, but with the right resources, therapy, love and support, survivors can find the strength to heal and rebuild their lives.

“Their stories are not just tales of pain; they are stories of resilience, hope, courage and triumph.”

Earlier, the First Lady of Angola, Dr. Dias Lourenco, stressed that all African nations must come together to give survivors a voice and a new lease of life.

The Chief Judge of Sierra Leone, Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards, assured that the judiciary would bring every perpetrator to justice as there cannot be healing without justice.

There were testimonies by survivors after which the First Ladies of Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Angola presented scholarships to 130 survivors for university education, vocational training and start-up business capital to the tune of Le100,000,000.00 (N3.7M) each.

Healing prayers were also offered for survivors, while there was a celebration song ministration by the Nigerian Gospel act, Sinach.

Statistics have it that one in every four girls and one in every nine boys have been sexually exploited, abused or violated.

November 18, is declared by the United Nations as the World Day for the Prevention of, and Healing from Child Sex Exploitation, abuse, and Violence.

The day which was initiated by Sierra Leone and co-sponsored by Nigeria in 2021 has as its objectives, to effectively educate and steer action to eliminate the social menace.