Chikammadu Foundation debuts in Enugu to tackle healthcare delivery

By Efe Onodjae

The Chief Executive Officer of Enugu-based Chikamadu Charity Foundation, Ambassador Chikamadu Eze, weekend, stressed that his organization is coming to play a vital role in promoting healthcare delivery services and lifting people out of extreme poverty in Nigeria and other developing nations in Africa and the world at large.

Speaking during their monthly meeting held at their secretariat in Nsukka, Enugu state, Ambassador Eze emphasized on the issues of healthcare delivery in Nigeria and Africa at large and maintained that good healthcare delivery services in Nigeria have deteriorated due to lack of patriotism and bad leadership in Nigeria.

He commended the state and Federal government for being able to allow charity organizations to play pivotal roles in reforming our society and pleaded with the leaders in Nigeria to invest more in healthcare delivery services to have a very healthy population and society.

Ambassador Chikamadu who is also a philanthropist and a well-rounded individual who does things in forthright manners, made a vow to do his best with his vibrant team to lift people from extreme poverty so long as the government will give them an enabling environment to operate. He urged members of the organization to brace up for the work ahead is huge and also asked them to believe in the dictum of being their brother’s keeper because it is a very strong aphorism.

“I must expatiate more on making life meaningful for the privileges and healthcare delivery services in Nigeria and Africa at large. The deplorable and ramshackle situation of health centers in Nigeria is quite touching, it calls for urgent attention. The large influx of Nigerians into various countries abroad in search of better health care will soon be over as the organization is doing what they can to see if they can do something about issues of our people travelling abroad for medical reasons.”

According to him, you should know that the effectiveness of any team depends on the maintenance of trust and loyalty meaning that they should believe more in teamwork to achieve a greater goal. He further stressed that they will not forget to do more in the areas of education, most importantly, promoting child education “which we know would help to reduce high rate of muggings, heists, cybercrimes and every kinds of brigandage in the society.”

Ambassador Chikamadu further maintained that his organization will partner with international donors and agents to bring succor for the poor and the needy and praised members of the foundation for their loyalty, honesty and patriotic spirit to help humanity. He urged them to be up and doing in their services especially at this formative stage of the organization stating that it had been his dream to grow up to touch lives.

He commended the Enugu state governor for his forthright ways of handling insecurities in the state and urged him to continue with his good services for ndi -Enugu and prayed to God to strengthen him as he progressed in his marvelous works in the state.