Chief of Defence Staff, Gen CG Musa alive, healthy – DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed a false report published on social media alleging that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa is dead.

A statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau said the CDS who recently returned from a foreign mission is hale and hearty and has resumed his duties.

The statement was titled ‘General Christopher Musa Alive, Hearty’

It reads, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to an unfortunate publication by an online newspaper alleging that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa passed away yesterday.

“The report is unfortunate, unethical and lacks credibility.

“To put the records straight, the CDS, General CG Musa is alive and hearty.

” The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The online newspaper has since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”