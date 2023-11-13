Cherubim and Seraphim church spiritual leader, Baba Aladura, dies at 103

The spiritual leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, has died at the age of 103.

The news of his death was announced by the church’s Secretary-General, Special Apostle Ademola Odetundun, who stated that the cleric died on Sunday morning at about 10:00 a.m in his Ilorin home, the Kwara state capital.

Odetundun stated that the deceased, after having his breakfast, was prepared for church service when he decided to take a rest and “passed on peacefully thereafter.”

He also stated that burial arrangements would be announced later.

Baba Aladura Dr. Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye was born on June 26, 1926, at Omu Aran, Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State, to Odetundun Abegunde, who was Oba Olomu of Omu Aran, and Tinuade Tinuola.

He attended N. A. Primary School, Omu Aran, before moving to Ilorin Middle School for his secondary school education.

After schooling, he began work with the Nigeria Railways in 1944. He worked with the Railways from 1944 to 1958, during which he was posted to various stations like Ebute Metta, Zaria, Iju Water, Chika Makowa, and Iddo Railways station, and he rose to the position of second-class station master.

He also worked with the Ministry of Agriculture, Kaduna, from 1958 to December 1960.

in 2005, unanimously appointed the Spiritual Father (Baba Aladura) of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide.