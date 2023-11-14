‘Cheating is expensive,’ Iyanya on why he sticks to one woman

Singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has revealed why he will rather be faithful to one woman.

According to Iyanya, dating different women is ‘expensive’ and he is too busy with his priorities for such lifestyle.

He made this known while appearing in the latest episode of the Doyin’s Corner podcast hosted by reality star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David.

Iyanya said, “I have priorities. I am too busy. Cheating is expensive.”

Doyin remarked: “Is it? Sure, it is. To maintain one girl is expensive talk more of multiple women.”

The reality show star noted that personally, she can’t accept N10,000 from a man, adding that her partner needs to gift her money in dollars.