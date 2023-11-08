Certificate racketeering scandal: LASU removes Olumoko as DSA

By Adesina Wahab

Following the outcry that greeted the allegation of certificate racketeering against some academic and non-academic staff of the Lagos State University, LASU, the management of the institution has removed Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko as the Dean of Students Affairs and replaced him with a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan.

The development, it was gathered, followed the story by an online medium which indicted some staff of the university in the illegal act.

The sting operation that was carried out to nail those involved in the act was carried out in 2020 following the report by the then Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, that some persons were selling degree certificates of the university for millions of naira.

However, an official statement on the development is yet to be released by the management, but a source in the school confirmed the development.

“The management will officially speak on the matter soon,” the source told Vanguard.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has started an investigation into the matter.

However, following the report, the management of LASU on Tuesday issued a statement denying any cover-up on the matter.

“The attention of Lagos State University Management has been drawn to recent reports regarding alleged “Certificate Racketeering” and a “sting operation” in the University.

“We hereby establish that the Management of Lagos State University had promptly brought the original allegations to the attention of general law enforcement authorities including the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions. These authorities have not yet concluded their investigations.

“Lagos State University Management does not take such matters lightly. Its inquiries into the allegations will be concluded before the end of 2023. Consistently with applicable law, the outcome of the inquiry will be published and appropriate action will be taken.

“For emphasis, there has been no “cover-up” and there will be no “cover up”, the statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile read.

