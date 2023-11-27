CEPROD appoints Abdu, Emem-Newsong to its governing council

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development (CeProd) has announced the appointment of Dr. Maryam Abdu and Barrister Oluwapelumi Abiola Emem-Newsong to its Governing Council.

Their appointment, according to CeProd’s Director General, Dr. Chris Egbu, “marks a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to excellence and productivity enhancement.

“With their qualifications and track records, they are poised to make a lasting impact on our strategic initiatives, further solidifying our position as a leading force in productivity, efficiency, and performance improvement.

”Dr. Abdu, an academician and researcher, holds the position of Associate Professor at Kaduna State University’s Faculty of Management Sciences. With an impressive background in business administration, management, and economics, she is renowned for her significant contributions to academia.

“She currently serves as the Vice President of the Academy of Management Nigeria.Joining Dr. Abdu is Barrister Oluwapelumi Abiola Emem-Newsong, a highly accomplished corporate solicitor and legal consultant with over 16 years of experience in the business and social enterprise sectors. As the principal partner of Rea Law Firm (Rea Corporate Consultants), a legal and business advisory firm in Lagos. She has provided invaluable legal counsel to numerous start-ups, SMEs, NGOs, and corporate bodies.

“Her expertise in corporate governance and operations, coupled with her diverse legal background, has made her a sought-after professional in the field.

“Her credentials include being a certified ADR registrar, a member of the Lagos Court of Arbitration, and a member of the Panel of Neutrals at the Dispute Resolution Centre of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce. Her leadership skills, policy-making acumen, and resource development expertise will contribute to the success and growth of CeProd.”