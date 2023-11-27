CEOs urge youths on entrepreneurship for economic devt

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to boost economic growth and tackle the rising unemployment rate, prominent Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, from various industries have urged Nigerian youths to utilize their entrepreneurial spirit to stimulate economic development.

The call was made at the Skyewise Entrepreneurship Summit 2023, themed: “Unveiling the Power Within You For National Entrepreneurial Growth and Development”, which held at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, yesterday, in Abuja.

Notable CEOs, including leadership excellence coach and the founder of Guardian Of The Nation International (GOTNI) Dr. Linus Okorie, popular AOP, Adaora Sydney Jack, Tofunmi Akinseye actress Juliet Ibrahim, Emmanuel Ekpa, businessman Ibidapo Lawal, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwu, Dr. Summy Smart Francis, Inonge Mbula and others attended the summit.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director, Skyewise Investment Services Ltd, Mr. Oluwole Senkoya reiterated the commitment of the organization towards making massive investment towards the development of the young population which he described as the bedrock of the nation’s economic development.

Also speaking, the GMD of Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere noted that the strength of the nation’s economy relies on entrepreneurship, a field he said the youths wield enormous strength in.

According to Abuyere, small and medium-scale businesses boost the economy greatly, emphasizing that the youths should utilize their creativity to build the nation’s economy.

“A new Nigeria is possible and the future of Africa is in entrepreneurship. We are passing the message that we do not need to wait for the government anymore, look within you for national transformation.

“Every idea you have seen over the years was formed from within individuals. Within yourself, there is so much you can give to society and before you know it, the world will be better for it”, he said.

He insists that the task of national economic transformation should not be left in the hands of the government alone, urging the young population to participate.

Linus Okorie in his remarks urged the youths to undergo a structured process and diligently learn and refine their ideas till they attain maturity.

He cautioned the youths against jumping the process but grow and advance in learning and building until they optimize.

A retired Federal Permanent Secretary, Anthonia Ekpa urged leaders to demonstrate integrity, expressing concern that many problems facing the country are traceable to lack of integrity and corruption.

She said good leadership is known by the capacity of leaders to be where they are, serve with integrity without leaving their names stained.

She, therefore, urged young people aspiring to lead to make integrity their watchword.

Also, Juliet Ibrahim urged young people to vigorously pursue their dreams and never give up, urging that they should always identify their purpose in life.

The CEO Neveah Ltd, Ibidapo Lawal urged the youths not to be in a hurry to relocate but to contribute in making the country work.

While noting that the country is battling various problems, he was quick to add that several opportunities abound which can be explored in making Nigeria great again.

After a successful pitching, Skyewise Group doled out the sum of three million naira to empower most outstanding business ideas.

Beneficiaries include, Ojo Oluwatobi Felicia N1 million while Saadatu Hamza Madaki, Oyi Joseph Okechukwu, Peter Esiet and Mercy Adeoluwa got N250,000 each.