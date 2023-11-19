CEOAFRICA congratulates Liberian President-elect, Boakai

By Adeola Badru

The Managing Director of the CEOAFRICA, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, has joined other world leaders to to say a very big congratulations to Liberian President-elect, Joseph Boakai.

Boakai who was the Chairman of the First Sustainable Development Conference in Africa in June 2019, jointly organized by CEOAFRICA and Chrisland University, was declared the winner of the just concluded presidential election in Liberia after beating his main rival, George Weah, who is the incumbent President.

Results published by the electoral commission after tallying the ballots from more than 99 per cent of polling stations gave Weah 49.11 per cent of the votes cast.

The 78-year-old Boakai defeated George Weah by over 28,000 votes.

Speaking on the victory with Vanguard on Sunday in Ibadan, Prince Ilobanafor described the Liberia President-elect as the man of the people who will bring the desired positive change to Liberia.

He noted that his input at the First Sustainable Development Goals Conference in June 2019 which he chaired was an assurance that Liberia will be great again.

“A new Liberia has come, the president-elect will take the country to the next level,” he said.