CDS, Gen Christopher Musa alive, well — DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence headquarters has dismissed social media report alleging that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had dead.

A statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said the CDS, who recently returned from a foriegn mission, is hale and hearty and has resumed his duties.

In fact, the CDS was in the House of Representatives yesterday to address lawmakers on the security situation in the country.

The statement, titled ‘’General Christopher Musa Alive, Hearty,’’ read: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to an unfortunate publication by an online news paper alledging that the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa passed away yesterday.

“The report is unfortunate, unethical and lack credibility. To put the records straigth, the CDS, General CG Musa is alive and hearty.

“The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria .

“The online newspaper has since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”