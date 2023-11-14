CDIAL.AI’s ‘Indigenius’ wins prestigious black ambition prize

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

CDIAL.AI, the pioneering company dedicated to preserving and promoting African languages through iArtificial Intelligence, proudly announces its triumphant success in the esteemed Black Ambition Prize Competition, founded by the visionary Pharrell Williams.

At the heart of CDIAL.AI’s mission is the commitment to bridge the gap between technology and cultural heritage using Artificial Intelligence. The company’s groundbreaking solution – Indigenius has garnered recognition on a global stage, culminating in the recent win of the Black Ambition Prize.

The competition, known for celebrating and supporting entrepreneurs of color, has awarded Indigenius a generous $50,000 to further develop and expand its language preservation initiatives. The prize was officially received by CDIAL.AI’s founder, Yinka Iyinolakan, during a momentous ceremony held in Tribeca, New York City.

Iyinolakan expressed profound gratitude, stating, “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of the CDIAL.AI team and our unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting the rich linguistic tapestry of Africa. We are honored to be recognized by Black Ambition Prize and Pharrell Williams for our innovative approach in the intersection of language, technology, and cultural heritage.”

CDIAL.AI has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering communities through linguistic diversity. The infusion of the Black Ambition Prize will serve as a catalyst for the company’s ongoing projects, propelling the development of cutting-edge language solutions and expanding its impact across the African continent and beyond.

As CDIAL.AI continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of language technology, the Black Ambition Prize stands as a beacon of support and acknowledgment for the transformative work being done to preserve, celebrate, and propel African culture and people into the digital age.