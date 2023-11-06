CDHR sets agenda for IGP Egbetokun

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

Foremost rights group, Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has applauded the confirmation of Mr. Kayode Egbetokun as substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), even as it outlined key areas that needed to be looked into in enhancing professionalism and efficient policing.

Commending the confirmation in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, CDHR national President, Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Prince Taiga, noted that the capacity of the police boss was never in doubt, especially in the area of zero tolerance to crimes and instilling discipline among men and officers.

The body however advised IGP Egbetokun, to keep adhering to those things that had singled him right from his days as a young officer up to when he was appointed in an acting capacity, especially the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in handling all cases with the populace.

While urging him to ensure that all his men and officers along the chains of Command from Force Headquarters, Abuja, to state Commands and Divisional units across the federation adhere strictly to Administration of Criminal Justice Act, he noted it’s the only way to earn public trust and respect under his watch.

The statement read in part; “We the members of the above mentioned rights group, wishes to lend our voice in congratulating the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, on its confirmation as Substantive IGP by the Police Council and reaffirmed our support to make him succeed in the task ahead”.

“We, have taking time out to study his track record of achievements over the years and we want to state categorically that his appointment was not based on sentiments but well deserved considering his zero tolerance to crimes and enforcing discipline among men and officers at very level he had served”.

“We have watched him re-enact this in his Acting capacity as IGP and we called on him to sustain this in addition to injecting new innovation in encouraging professionalism in the police force, especially when dealing with the civil society all through his tenure in office”

“One of the ways to promote professional conduct of the police officers had been captured in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), and we appealed l to IGP Egbetokun, to make its adherence compulsory to all police officers having direct contact with the public, inorder to earn the respect and trust of the populace in his time”.

“We demand the immediate prohibition of illegal road blocks, especially on the highways primarily for extorting motorists and other road users, while we also solicit the prompt prosecution of erring officers that were caught in the act and reported accordingly to serve as deterrents”.

“Also, we would like to solicit the regular recognition of officers and men who have performed creditably well on their duty post with awards, promotions and monetary incentives, inorder to serve as encouragement and morale booster to others that hard work pays and can earn them appreciation from time to time”.

“The recent commercialization of the police force is now a concern. Our investigations now revealed that police officers, mostly at the Divisions now renders quality services to the very rich and mighty in the society for pecuniary gains and treats the poor with similar issues with disrespect. This must stop under your watch, as the police force is for all Nigerians”.

“CDHR, also would like IGP Egbetokun, to issue directive to all the Divisional headquarters through the state Commands to stay away from civil matters such as land disputes and chieftaincy or kingship tussles, noting that such case should be handled by courts while the police focus more on criminal cases”

“Once again, we wish IGP Egbetokun, a successful tenure in office and urged all his able lieutenants to join hands with him to make him succeed in the bringing professionalism to the force so as to have the police of our dream as a nation”, it concluded.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appointed Mr. Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) on June 19, 2023 and was later confirmed substantive IGP on October 31, 2023 by the Police Council.