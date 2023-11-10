CDD to security agencies: Maintain professionalism in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi polls

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As the off-cycle governorship elections take place today (Saturday) in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged security agencies to maintain professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The CDD also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, security agencies, media, and civil society organizations to apply the lessons learned from the recent general elections.

During a pre-election briefing in Abuja on Friday, Prof. Adele Jinadu, Chair of the CDD’s Election Analysis Centre (EAC), made the appeal.

“Drawing from our experiences in the general elections, we call on security agencies to remain professional and non-partisan in the discharge of their responsibilities,” Jinadu said.

He highlighted the potential threats of violence, misinformation, and inducements as factors that could impact the election results, and emphasized the necessity for collaborative endeavors to mitigate these risks.

Jinadu mentioned that the EAC has dispatched 150 observers and fact-checkers to the three states. These individuals are backed by a team of skilled information disorder analysts, data clerks, reviewers, and experienced election analysts.

This move is aimed at developing evidence-based reports to inform and interrogate key issues in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He expressed optimism about the synergy between the security agencies and INEC, particularly their presence during the mock accreditation on 14 October 2023.

“This strategic coordination and cohesion should address fears of violence and voter suppression,” Jinadu emphasized.

Today’s elections will significantly impact the political fortunes of the parties involved. The outcomes are expected to lay the foundation for subsequent off-cycle elections and the next general elections.

The results of the 2023 general elections, which saw three different parties winning the presidential vote in these states, remains fresh in the memories of voters and politicians alike.

Incumbent governors seeking re-election in Bayelsa and Imo, Douye Diri and Hope Uzodinma respectively, were not declared winners in the 2019 gubernatorial elections. Their victories were announced following separate Supreme Court rulings. In Kogi, Yahaya Bello, whose second tenure ends in January 2024, is not on the ballot.

The elections occur amidst economic challenges and security concerns across the country, which are expected to shape the electoral process.

Concerns about the abuse of power by incumbent governors and pre-election violence raise questions about voter turnout.

Also, recent judicial pronouncements, such as the reinstatement of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing Kogi Central, Timipre Sylva as the APC governorship nominee in Bayelsa, and Athan Achonu as the Labour Party governorship nominee in Imo, highlight the growing influence of the judiciary in the electoral process.

However, Jinadu voiced hope that these developments would encourage parties to eschew violence and resort to legal channels for resolving post-election conflicts.