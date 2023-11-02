By Emeka Anaeto

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bankers Committee are in partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JA Nigeria) to commemorate World Savings Day.

The World Savings Day celebration promotes awareness about the value of saving, essential skills to make sound financial decisions and ways to secure financial freedom.

The 2-week program championed by JA Nigeria, connects diverse financial institutions and leaders to serve as mentors to students using the curriculum provided by JA Nigeria.

This collaboration ensures that secondary school students across the country receive sufficient financial education required to set them on the path to financial independence as they engage in interactive sessions with the Bankers’ Committee representatives.

Commenting on the World Savings Day program, Foluso Gbadamosi, Executive Director of JA Nigeria stated: “Financial literacy is the torch that illuminates the path to economic empowerment and a brighter future for young people. It’s not just about managing money; it extends to mastering life’s financial challenges, excusing financial anxiety, and nurturing the seeds of prosperity. At Junior Achievement Nigeria, we are committed to equipping young people with the knowledge, skills, and attitude needed to navigate the world of finance. We believe that a financially literate generation is the foundation upon which we can build a more resilient and prosperous tomorrow. We are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee for partnering with us and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 1, Zero Poverty and 4, Quality Education”CBN, Bankers Committee partner JA Nigeria on financial literacy