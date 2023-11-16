Caverton expands, rcquires First Bell 429 for Cameroon’s operations.

Caverton Helicopters, an aviation firm engaged in contract charters, shuttles and maintenance of fixed and rotary wings aircraft .has acquired a new helicopter for offshore operations in Cameroon.

The helicopter, Bell 429 is the first of its kind to operate in West Africa in the oil and gas market.

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced a signed purchase agreement with Caverton Helicopters Limited for a Bell 429, which will be utilized for offshore operations in Cameroon.

Senior Vice-President, International Sales for Bell Textron, Patrick Moulay said, “Caverton’s choice to introduce the Bell 429 into its fleet not only demonstrates the strengthening of our relationship with Caverton, but also the Bell 429’s ability to exceed the critical requirements of West Africa’s offshore utility market. The hard-working men and women who are the core of the most important industries in West Africa will come to count on the Bell 429 to ensure mission success”

Caverton Helicopters is a subsidiary of the Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG), which is a fully integrated offshore support company providing aviation and marine logistics services to businesses operating in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and across West Africa.

Chief Operating Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Rotimi Makanjuola said “Having operated a variety of Bell products across our operations over the years, we are excited to continue with this brand, synonymous with excellent performance. Introducing the Bell 429 into our fleet is an exciting milestone for us and will enable us to provide the best support for our oil and gas clients across the continent.”

There are currently more than 450 Bell 429s operating around the world, with over 602,000 global flight hours.

The Bell 429 keeps crews safe in treacherous environments and protected from wear, combining a large multi-mission cabin with impressive speed and modern technology to provide capabilities that are critical to operators around the globe.

About Caverton

Caverton Helicopters is the largest indigenous aviation logistics support company in Nigeria, with over 19 years experience providing fixed wing and rotary wing services to the oil and gas industry.

The company currently operates a mixed fleet of aircrafts across multiple locations in Nigeria and West Africa.

Caverton’s capabilities also extends to the provision of third-party rotary and fixed wing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services at its facility in Lagos.

The company is also an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) and provides ground and flight training courses.