Cassie Rape Saga: Things to know about Puff Daddy’s ex-girlfriend

Cassie, R ‘n’B star who was once Sean “Diddy” Combs (Puff Daddy’s) girlfriend, has accused the rapper of rape. She said the business mogul subjected her to decade-long physical abuse and sexual trafficking.

Cassie said: “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story ”.

Here are a few things to know about Cassie:

*Cassie’s real name is Casandra Elizabeth Ventura.

*She met Diddy in 2005 when she was 19 and was signed on to his Bad Boy Records.

* Some of her hits include ‘Me & U’, ‘Long Way to Go’ and ‘Official Girl’.

* In 2012, Cassie said Diddy became jealous of her relationship with rapper, Kid Cudi.

* He threatened to blow up Cudi’s car. Cudi’s car actually exploded in his driveway around the same time.

*But in 2018, when she wanted out of the relationship, Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her.

* She is now with Alex Fine, with who she has a child.

* The name of Cassie’s lawyer is Doug Wigdor.

* She is also suing Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, Combs Enterprises, LLC and Epic Records

*Cassie said Diddy lured her into a life of s3x and drugs.

*Her allegations include Diddy making her sleep with other men.

* According to Cassie, she was so badly beaten one time that the bodyguard and assistant began to cry

*She said she rejected attempts by Diddy to silence her with money — “eight figures”.

However, a statement from Diddy’s camp, said: “For the past six months, Mr Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”