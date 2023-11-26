Cases of public interest are lost on technicalities, says Angara, as IPAN holds workshop

By Chioma Obinna

The Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), will Tuesday in Lagos hold its 31st Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) Workshop.

The Workshop billed slated to be held 28th through 29th November, 2023 at Ostra Hotel Hall, Ikeja, Lagos is themed: ‘’ Expert Testimony of Public Analysts for Efficient Regulation of Consumer Products’’.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Mr Babatunde Irukera, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) will deliver the Keynote address.

In a Press Statement to announce the workshop, the Registrar/CEO, Aliyu Angara explained that the workshop will also feature four technical sessions where the following topical issues would be treated by erudite resource persons; Report Writing, Documentation & Presentation Skills; Legal Framework & Case Studies for Expert Testimony as well as the Imperative Role of Analytical Methodolocourtroomy Control, and Quality Assurance in Efficient Products Regulations.

Angara said: “A courtroom mock trial by seasoned practitioners is embedded in the programme to further expose, enlighten and educate the participants to Cross-Examination Strategies and Standard Requirements for Expert Testimony.

“Thounon-legal shop has Pubic Analysts as the case study, however, it appeals to all non-legal professionals, who by their professional standing and practice, may have a day at the court several experts in their areas of the discipline.

‘It is incontrovertible that several cases, some even of Public interest, are lost on technicalities of the law which most expert witnesses are not well grounded in.

‘This workshop is targeted to address this shortcoming among professionals of diverse disciplines and looks forward to their attendance.’

IPAN is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Health, and the professional regulatory body of Public Analysts established by Decree No. 100 of 1992 now IPAN Act CAP I. 16 LFN 2004 to train, examine, register Public Analysts and regulate their practice and analytical laboratories.