CARE, GAIN target 1.1m malnourished children with new CASCADE Policy

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In a concerted effort to address the high rates of malnutrition in Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria, Cooperative Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) International, and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), with funding from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday launched the Catalyzing Strengthened Policy Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience (CASCADE) project in Nigeria.

The 4.5-year project will improve nutritional outcomes for 1.1 million women of reproductive age and children under 5 across Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi, and Nasarawa states by strengthening nutrition systems, improving food security, and reducing malnutrition.

The project will also increase access to and consumption of healthy diets and enhance households ‘resilience to economic and climate change-related shocks.

To achieve these goals, CASCADE will adopt a multi-stakeholder approach, that engages government, private sector partners, civil society organizations, and local communities.

This collaborative approach will ensure that the project’s interventions are aligned with national priorities, tailored to local contexts, and responsive to the needs of the most vulnerable.

The launch of the CASCADE project marks a pivotal step towards a healthier and more nutrition-secure Nigeria.

The launch provides a platform to elicit stakeholders’ commitment to the partnership to reduce malnutrition in Nigeria, particularly among women of reproductive age and children under 5.

In a goodwill message, the National Program Manager, who represented the Minister of Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (FMHAPA), Dr Betta Edu, said the launch marked a significant milestone in the collective journey towards building a healthier and more nourished Nigeria.

She assured that the RH-NHGSFP will do everything possible to support the actualization of the goals and objectives of the project.

“At the Renewed Hope National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, we are passionate and very enthusiastic about anything that directly or indirectly impacts the lives of the beneficiaries of the program and, more importantly, contributes to renewing the hope of the Nigerian Child.

“As we embark on this endeavor to promote nutrition resilience and well-being, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude for the partnership we have with GAIN which was solidified with the signing of an MoU earlier this year. Our shared commitment to fostering a healthier society is both inspiring and commendable.

“With the passionate support of the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (FMHAPA), Dr Betta Edu, and the National Coordinator/CEO of the National Social Investment Program Agency (NSIPA), Hajia Halima Shehu, I assure you that the RH-NHGSFP will do everything possible to support the actualization of the goals and objectives of this laudable project.”

Earlier in his address, CARE Country Director, Hussaini Abdu said, “With the launch of this project, about 1.1m children malnourished in Nigeria will be handled and be out of malnutrition, but added “What we want to put out there is a system, an approach that will be sustained because ultimately we don’t want to see any malnourished child in the country. But for something that has been deeply entrenched and sometimes by certain norms and cultural practices, is not something you can end within a 5-year time frame but what we intend to do at the end of the day.

“In addition to this 1.1m people, we can put up systems in place to a more sustainable response to malnutrition issues, then we can transform certain norms that encourage it, then we can support women, poor and vulnerable people to develop farm and food system that is nutrition-sensitive and ensuring that nobody goes through malnutrition.”