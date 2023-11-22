Cancer: Take your prostate health serious, Utomi tells Nigerian men

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A former presidential candidate, and professor of political economy Pat Utomi has called on Nigerian men to take their prostate health seriously, lamenting that prostate cancer had taken away many Nigerian men in their prime.

Utomi made the call at the Project PINK BLUE, Inclusive Cancer Care Research Equity for Black Men Consortium, and JNC International have organized the 2023 Men on Blue+ prostate cancer webinar commemorating International Men’s Day. The webinar had leading cancer scientists, health system experts, and stakeholders.

Utomi while narrating his battle with prostate cancer, also bemoaned the level of ignorance of the disease and called for strategies to create more awareness.

According to him: “My father passed away of cancer at age 52, hence I was very sensitive and always did my annual medical checkups including prostate screening. At the onset of COVID-19, around 2020, my Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) was found to be elevated and I was asked to see a urologist and later had a direct rectal examination. The results now showed positive for prostate cancer”.

“A disease is a disease, what is the difference between malaria and cancer? I had 45 sessions of radiotherapy, hormone treatment, and other medications. Today, my PSA has dropped to a normal level. My hormone treatment will go on till next year. There is a lot of ignorance about prostate cancer. I wonder why we are not doing enough to get men aware. There are lots and lots of men of my age who are having problems with their prostate, but they are hiding it. Unfortunately, they are dying”.

Speaking in the same vein, CEO, of JNCI International and Vice President of the African Healthcare Federation, Clare Omatseye, emphasized the need for partnership between public and private sectors to make treatment of cancer in Nigeria less costly.

She said, “Treating cancer is not affordable in Nigeria, hence, there is a need for public-private sector collaboration and investment. However, so many bottlenecks exist in setting up a cancer centre in Nigeria. For instance, the Nigeria Nuclear Radiation Authority charges for a license to import equipment, fees to register your premises, and more fees to commission the equipment.

“It totals over N17.5 million to set up one cancer machine. In addition to this, customs duties, and many others. All these charges are now passed on to cancer patients, therefore cancer treatment is not accessible to many Nigerians. We need to rethink cancer control and place cancer patients first”.

Solomon Rotimi, a professor of Biochemistry at Covenant University and multiple principal investigator, at Inclusive Cancer Care Research Equity for Black Men Consortium funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, while speaking on what Nigerian men should do, said that “Prostate cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths in Nigerian men. In 2020, 15,306 Nigerian men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 8,517 deaths were recorded.

“The risk factors of prostate cancer are first, being a man, second, age, and third being black. Genetically, there is something about Black people that increases the prostate cancer risk and makes it more aggressive in black men. Other risk factors of prostate cancer are smoking, obesity, stress, and having multiple sexual partners”.

On his part, Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, Runcie Chidebe, said “Every day in Nigeria, we hear and see breast cancer survivors, but prostate cancer survivors are rarely seen or heard of. Based on the above, many Nigerians assume that cancer is a ‘woman’s thing’.

“The challenges of men battling prostate cancer are not always discussed and rarely considered for intervention. Our Men on Blue initiative started in 2017 as a platform to create awareness of prostate cancer among Nigerian men and to advocate better policies for men”.