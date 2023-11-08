Canada probes Abuja Embassy fire incident, issues travel alert 

Canada has said it will investigate the explosion that caused a fire incident in its High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Monday.

It also issued a travel advisory against nonessential travel to Nigeria, joining the United States and the United Kingdom in doing so.

Vanguard reported that the Canada High Commission witnessed a fire outbreak that killed two persons and injured two others.

Shortly after the incident, the Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, issued a brief statement on X, mourning the victims of the explosion.

“We can confirm there was an explosion at our High Commission in Nigeria. The fire is out and we are working to shed light on what caused this situation. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the 2 people killed in this tragedy,” Joly said.

Also, the Canada High Commission in Nigeria, said on social media that it had “temporarily suspended operations until further notice”.

It blamed the decision on “the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings”.