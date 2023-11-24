Calm at Lebanese-Israeli border after Gaza ceasefire begins

The Lebanese-Israeli border was calm on Friday after the first pause in fighting in nearly seven weeks began in Gaza.

“No Hezbollah attacks have been registered since the truce started,” a Lebanese security source told dpa.

A source from the Hezbollah an Iran-backed militant group said that there were still Israeli warplanes and “intelligence drones” hovering over areas of southern Lebanon, but no strikes were recorded.

Hezbollah has not officially announced that they would abide by the temporary Gaza ceasefire but according to Israeli media reports the military had been ordered to respond only in the event of new attacks from Lebanon.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on Oct. 7, there have been repeated exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

It was the worst outbreak of violence in the border area since 2006 and had sparked fears that a second front in the current conflict could erupt. (dpa/NAN)