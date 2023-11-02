Call for Mele Kyari’s sack, mischievous, callous, self-serving — Mayor of Urhoboland

The Mayor of Urhoboland who is also an ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, South-South Nigeria, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, has described as bellyaching, mischievous, callous and self-serving, the call by a self-styled Niger Delta Coalition, for the sack of the Chief Group Executive Officer, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari.

Specifically, the Mayor who spoke at a well attended stakeholders meeting in Ughelli North LGA. Delta State, Thursday noted that “whenever a handful of youths in the Niger Delta region are hungry due to self afflicted laziness the group themselves in clusters, thing of where to take their rallies to” describing the latest call for Kyari’s of the handiwork of hunger not caused by the CGEO.

He stressed that its unheard of for a non employer to accuse a worker of inefficiency, impropriety…saying only the Kyari’s appointing authority has the power to objectively assess his performance in office and not those he described as weapons in the hands of the enemies of Kyari.

According to the Gbaregolor, Ughelli South Local Government Area-born Mayor, the only offence of Kyari in the hands of his ‘traducers’ was to lock up the All the loopholes of oik theft and sundry crimes in the nation’s waterways by engaging Tantita Security Services Nig LTD, TSSNL thereby shutting Petroleum products’ thieves from business.

He further stated that: “most Kyari must go campaigners are wheelers and dealers in illegal oil bunkering, crude adulteration, theft and pipelines vandals who are out of job due to the laudable security ideas of the NNPCL helmsman.”

He challenged the Coalition to state categorically what and how much the NNPCL boss had stolen to warrant what he termed reckless and unsubstantiated allegations of misappropriation of funds under his management.

Akpodoro who doubles as the National Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A said the allegations against Kyari are in the “filthy imaginations of mischief makers” as he called on Security agents to go after those inciting anarchy lest to they plunge the nation into avoidable crisis.

Mayor Akpodoro argues that, Kyari should be commended for his efforts at stabilising the country’s oil production and at same time through his unrivalled public relations expertise built peace and tranquility in the Delta region “save for few disgruntled elements who are pawns in the hands of oil thieves.’

His Excellency condemned the region’s youths over dependence on Petroleum resources and associating issues saying they should go get a life in other spheres of “Nigeria’s rich business environment to unlock their productive potentials and add their quotas to National development as he called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to discountenance what he described as mischievous calls by “unbridled elements who are not ready to work and earn a living.

Commending the GCEO for his foresight and prudent management of the Corporation, the Mayor called on Nigerians to support the current administration to deliver quality services to the nation and also be patriotic in bearing the pains of the austerity measure saying, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for the citizens.