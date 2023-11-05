…as Police confirm arrest of kidnap kingpin “Black” behind ex-INEC staff abduction

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

There was pandemonium in the early hours of Sunday at Daniel Ayongor Street off Victory Way, Satalitte town, in Calabar Municipality Local government area, as police Operatives swooped in on a fleeing kidnapper behind the foiled abduction of Mrs Caroline Bassey at the weekend.

Vanguard learned that during a covert operation led by SP Chukwuma Ogini of the of Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad,(ACKS), “Black” the brain behind Saturday’s Kidnap was apprehended inside a ceiling.

Speaking with Vanguard on telephone Sunday morning , the Police Public Relations Officer,( PPRO) SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed BLACK’s arrest at Satallite Town said it was a milestone breakthrough especially as there has been pockets of Kidnapping incident in the metropolis.

According to SP Ugbo, the suspect went to take refuge at his girlfriend’s apartment at Satalitte where he was arrested based on intelligence.

Her words :” Unknown to him( Black) , SP Ogini and his men were on his trail , and at about 05:10 a.m this morning they swooped in on him, at his girlfriend’s apartment where he jumped into the ceiling in a bid to evade arrest before he was apprehended by gallant operatives from ACKS.

“He confessed to being the brain behind Mrs Caroline Bassey’s kidnap and mentioned her tenant’s ( names withheld) as the person who contracted him and his gang to kidnap the former INEC staff,” she said.

Speaking further, SP Ugbo revealed that the said Affiong has also confessed how she planned her landlady’s abduction with a Kidnap Syndicate led by BLACK.

Checks that Mrs Bassey just retired from Independent National Electoral Commission,( INEC )few months ago.

Recall that Mrs Caroline Bassey was kidnapped from her resident at Mathias Oje Avenue in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.