CAF Awards: Oshoala, Nnadozie on final shortlist

The Confederation of African Football has announced the final shortlists for the women’s categories of the 2023 CAF Awards, with Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie making the cut.

In the Player of the Year zone, the Barcelona striker will battle with her France-based compatriot, Zambia’s Barbara Babanda, and South Africa’s trio of Andile Dlamini, Hilda Magaia as well as Thembi Kgatlana for the individual accolade.

Others are Cameroon and Inter Milan star Ajara Njoya and the Morocco trio of Anissa Lahmari, Fatima Tagnaout, and Ghizalaine Chebbak who plays professional football at AS FAR.

Unfortunately, industrious Uchenna Kanu – who is among the breakout stars in the year under review – will have to wait till another time to fancy her chances of getting decorated as Africa’s best player.

It was a double delight for goalkeeper Nnadozie who headlines the Goalkeeper of the Year group.