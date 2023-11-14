CAF Awards: Oshoala, Ajibade, Nnnadozie nominated for Women’s Player of the Year Award

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons trio of Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Chiamaka Nnadozie have been nominated for the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award.

Also nominated on the list are Christy Ucheibe, Osinachi Ohale, Toni Payne, and Uchenna Kanu.

For the Young Player of the Year, Opeyemi Ajakaye, Deborah Abiodun, and Demehin Oluwatosin were nominated.

Super Falcons coach Randy Wadrum also makes the list for Coach of the Year.

The award ceremony will take place on on 11 December 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.

See Full List