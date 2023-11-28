Cabinet: Lagos Assembly confirms 3 nominees

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
THE Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed three persons nominated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The House confirmed Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye as Commissioner, while it approved two others.
Their confirmation took place during a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.
Earlier, Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee set up to screen nominees, Mojeed Fatai, said his committee did a thorough job in line with the task handed it by the Speaker.
In his remarks, Mr Obasa, who cited Section 192 (Part II), Chapter 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), confirmed the nominees after securing a unanimous voice vote of the lawmakers present.
The Assembly had received a letter from Governor Sanwo-Olu seeking the screening and confirmation of six new nominees for cabinet positions.
