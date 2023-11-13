BYOD XP, most distinguished Nigerian party from Port Harcourt

This past weekend in the city of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, a fever known as the “BYOD XP” took the entire entertainment ecosystem by storm. The BYOD XP outdoor event translates to “Bring Your Own Drink Xperience”, is introducing to revelers a fresh redefined culture of having fun, creating beautiful memories and also connecting with various people.

The first edition of BYOD XP recorded over a thousand attendees at The Good House, behind Obi Wali International Cultural Center Port Harcourt. The BYOD event welcomed individuals from several works of life, having them come to the budget friendly party by bringing their own drinks along.

BYOD XP offers a new vibe that allows you to decide how you want to party.Lots of fun activities were making the rounds at the BYOD venue.

With more than seven talented DJs spinning exquisite music from the wheels of steel, the pure energy of Hypemen Speech Horsfall, Vechilz and others radiated through the venue and got everyone pumped.

Being the most talked about party in the City Of Port Harcourt the hashtag #byodph trended on twitter setting the pace as one of the first parties to do so. Bitbandy, Orbit reserves, Sovalidng, Uncle Osas media, Honey Ojukwu, Octopus AFR, DJ Savy, Softlife Annytushy, Catch Me Outside, Marble Logistics, PIMP, amongst others were major pillars that brought the BYOD Xperience 2023 to life and made it a successful event.

Prior to when the party officially began, there was a heavy downpour that left the attendees worried. However, the party recorded a huge success regardless.

The favorable outcome of BYOD XP 2023, only highlights and confirms that the city of Port Harcourt is open and receptive to fun new ways of partying, if well executed.

With several attendees already expecting a second edition of the rave, BYOD XP, is currently positioned as one of the most distinguished party brands in Nigeria where attendees can come with their own drink and finally decide their vibe!