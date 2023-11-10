BVAS: Again, Ugochinyere alleges plots to rig Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls

Member representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has raised an alarm over plots by some unscrupulous elements to rig the Saturday, November 11, 2023, governorship elections, which will be held in Kogi (North Central), Imo (Southeast), and Bayelsa (South-South) states.

Speaking during a live broadcast in Abuja on Thursday, Ugochinyere, who displayed documents containing evidence he claimed were fake accreditation figures that were successfully uploaded into the BVAS machine, called on INEC to be very careful with staff recruitment and deployment during thus Saturday’s governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi State, adding that the rumours of plans to bypass the BVAS, block transmission, upload false accreditation figures, select APC ad-hoc staff and announce fake results must not happen.

He said: “The way the incumbent governor and his handlers are desperate to retain office and continue to feed fat on our common wealth is the same manner every Imo citizen should be hungry to unseat them, restore sanity to Imo and save the state from the brink of collapse and anarchy.

“In this struggle for the life of Imo, there is no neutrality and no middle ground. You are either standing on the side of the people of Imo state or standing with the oppressor. It is a battle between light and darkness, a struggle by the forces of development against the minions of retrogression.”

Ugochinyere said he was mobilising Imo people to declare “Operation vote, defend you votes and transmit results”.

He maintained that a change of leadership has become imperative in Imo and Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the best bet for ndi Imo, so Imo people can get some respite.

Ikenga called on Imo citizens to own the project to reclaim Imo, man their polling units and close ranks with men of goodwill until the forces of evil in Imo state are defeated.

Ugochinyere called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to note that the elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi are the first elections to be conducted under his leadership as President, adding that he should ensure that the elections are free and fair.

He urged him not to listen to those trying to lobby him to do otherwise.

He said: “This is the first election to be conducted under your leadership as President; the world will be waiting eagerly to evaluate this election and use it as an index of your preparedness to enforce institutional reforms or to ascertain if you will allow the continued desecration of our security apparatuses by desperate politicians.

“Already, people are lobbying and running helter-skelter to see if they can get a blanket cover to once again, compromise and use these institutions against the people. If this is allowed, the backlash and widespread condemnations that will follow, will rub-off negatively on your administration.

“As a NADECO Chieftain and a man with a strong history of involvement in the Nigerian democratic process, we urge you Mr. President, to categorically order and insist on a free, fair and credible conduct of election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states come November 11, 2023.

“Like my father once told me, there are people in life, who are not worth risking your name for.

“You are aware of how Uzodinma became Governor of Imo state. The image of Nigeria and its judiciary took a big hit and are still suffering for that indiscretion.

“As such Mr. President, any action or inaction that may seek to reinforce such a person in power, can only constitute bad publicity and an unwanted baggage to your young administration.

“Need I mention that the person in question lacks the consistency of character that will warrant Mr. President to stake the image of his administration on a subject whose loyalty is still divided.

“Remember the sudden drafting of Ahmed Lawan to run for the APC presidential ticket! Remember the move to lure Buhari to back Lawan! Remember the sudden swapping of delegate lists at the APC presidential primaries! Remember the invisible, yet visible, Aso Rock cabal!

“Mr. President, except for providence, the intricate web of conspiracy woven against you in the last APC primary/administration, would have sent you back to Bourdillon, dejected, abandoned and retired.

“The President should therefore know the character of the man in Imo and be mindful of any association that could rub-off negatively on his administration.

“Helping Imo to have a credible election that will produce a people’s governor will no doubt, be a landmark achievement for your administration. An election devoid of armed intimidation or the use of security men to aid an electoral heist against the good people of Imo state would be a worthy legacy of long-term beneficial consequences.”

Ugochinyere, therefore, appealed to security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible elections devoid of violence.