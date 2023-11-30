Businesslife: Opportunities in ₦22bn Development Bank fund



By Damilola Ogunsakin

One of the biggest challenges faced by Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in Nigeria is access to funding. In this edition of Business Life with Vanguard, the anchor, Emeka Anaeto, spoke to small business owners about opportunities coming their way.



He said more funding for SMEs is underway with the Development Bank of Nigeria, DBN.

Anaeto recalled that last weekend the DBN signed a funding agreement with the KfW Development Bank of Germany amounting to about 25 million Euros. This about ₦22 billion.



Watch Anaerto’s analysis to know about the opportunities and how to access this fund.