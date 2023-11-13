By Rita Okoye

The Nigerian economy is currently enduring a tumultuous and transformative period, as the new administration implements stringent measures. These bold and courageous decisions are imbued with a forward-thinking vision, aiming to cultivate long-term prosperity and stability.

However, they have also ushered in a wave of immediate challenges and distress, palpably felt by individuals and the business community alike.

Emmanuel Smart, CMC, a celebrated management consultant and renowned author of “Profitable: A Practical Guide to Creating a Profitable Business,” shed light on the intricate challenges faced by the Nigerian and broader African business landscape during these precarious times. He noted that this tough season requires business owners to ensure they focus on creating only products and services that customers truly want. “In the face of dwindling purchasing power and escalating costs within Nigeria, the survival of a business hangs in the balance if it ventures into the creation of products without a clear understanding of customer demand,” Mr. Smart emphatically stated.

Despite the hurdles in obtaining accurate data in Nigeria, Mr. Smart remains optimistic, affirming that it is a feasible task. Finding out products and services that your target customers want through accurate data gathering is the first step a business owner should take in preparing for prosperity even in these difficult times, Mr. Smart said. With the growing list of failed businesses, Mr. Smart said, businesses that fail to find product market fit are at a great risk of wasting their hard earned capital and failing.

The certified management consultant also noted that technology has redefined how business should be done. He noted that even businesses that make products customers want need to leverage on technology to modernize their processes and also ensure efficiency to reduce cost. Change is hard and many business owners prefer to stick to what they know but Mr. Smart noted that leveraging technology to make what customers truly want is transformative and would give forward thinking business owners an edge over their competitors.

Moreover, Mr. Smart highlighted innovation and kindness as pivotal elements for achieving success in business, particularly in trying times. “The current climate demands an abundance of innovation and creative problem-solving,” he remarked. He urged businesses to reevaluate their expenses, seeking innovative ways to cut costs while upholding exceptional standards of service delivery—a goal attainable through active engagement with customers, employees, and industry experts.

According Mr. Smart, kindness is a very important part of business. As employees navigate through exceptionally challenging circumstances, he implored business owners to exhibit compassion, make personal sacrifices, and provide much-needed relief to their workforce. The positive ramifications of such actions, he asserted, would be evident in the enhanced interactions between employees, customers, and the overall treatment of the business itself.

Emmanuel Smart was selected as a speaker at the 10th International CMC conference in Amman, Jordan. He is an author of five best selling books including Profitable: A Practical Guide to Creating a Profitable Business and Make What Customers Want: Create Global Brands. He has won multiple awards for his work in management consulting and his key role in the creation, design and launch of one of the fastest selling products in Nigeria, Nibit Mini Snacks. He is a regular columnist on Bella Naija, Tush Magazine and New Americans Magazine.