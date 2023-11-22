Burna Boy ranked Billboard Afrobeats artiste for 2023 ahead of Wizkid, Davido

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Year-End U.S. Afrobeats Artists Chart.

‘Calm Down’ crooner, Rema occupied second spot while Tems, Cameroonian diva, Libianca, and Wizkid got third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Ayra Starr, CKay, Asake, Davido and Oxlade completed the top 10 in the list released on Tuesday via Billboard website.

Meanwhile, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix featuring Selena Gomez won the Billboard Year-End U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with Libianca’s ‘People’ and Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ were ranked at number two and three respectively.

Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, and Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ completed the top 5.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ also finished No. 1 on Billboard’s 2023 Pop Airplay & Rhythmic Airplay year-end chart, and No. 6 on the Hot 100 Year End 2023 chart.