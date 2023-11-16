Burna Boy, my favourite artiste – says Harry Kane

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has revealed that he is a fan of Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

The Three Lions of England captain disclosed this while fielding questions in a recent interview with ESPN UK.

Kane was asked “what is the last song that got stuck in your head?”, He replied: “You know, ‘Big 7’ from Burna Boy? Yeah, I do like Burna Boy, to be fair. It just popped into my head there.”

On the musician he would like to see live, the former Tottenham striker said, “Maybe someone like Burna Boy or Dave, you know.”

Kane is on the hunt to win his first ever European Golden Boot after smashing in an absurd 17 goals in 11 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich this season.

The England captain’s electric start has seen him break several records and has put him in a healthy position for Europe’s goalscoring prize this campaign.

His tally has him ahead of last season’s winner, Erling Haaland, who scored a ridiculous 36 goals in debut campaign for Man City, which saw the Norwegian superstar break several records on the way to winning the Treble.