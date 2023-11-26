Burna Boy, Ayra Starr set for milestones at Soul Train Awards tonight

By Ayo Onikoyi

The African giant, Burna Boy may be set for another milestone in his career as he stands to win awards in four categories at the 2023 Soul Train Music Awards happening today, November 26, 2023 in the US. Burna Boy, with 4 nominations, Ayra Starr with one nomination and Tyla, South African singer, with one nomination are the only African singers on the nominees list.

Burna Boy has nominations in the Best R&B/Soul male category, Best Collaboration category, the Ashford and Simpson songwriters award and Album of the Year category. Ayra Starr and Tyla feature in the Best New Artist category.

Only Wizkid and Tems have won the award previously, with Wizkid with 3 awards to his name. Wizkid picked up the Soul Train Music Awards for Best Collaboration for his Grammy-nominated song ‘Essence’ which featured another Nigerian music singer Tems.

He is now the first African artist to win the category.

It would be the third time Wizkid has won at the ceremony as he picked up wins in 2019 with Beyoncé for their song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ which picked up 2 awards for The Ashford and Simpson songwriters award and Video of the Year.