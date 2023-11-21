Building collapse: Sanwo-Olu cautions contractors on cutting corners

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has cautioned contractors in the construction industry against cutting corners.

Sanwo-Olu cautioned them on Tuesday during the inauguration of an edifice for the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA) at Ikeja.

He said such practice had been responsible for the recurring collapse of buildings in the state, Nigeria and around the world.

”I want to use this opportunity to call on all Lagosians, especially professionals that are engaged in the construction industry not to cut corners in the discharge of their duties.

”Trying to cut corners has been majorly identified as the cause of building collapse in our society today. It is not just in Nigeria that we have seen or heard of building collapsing, but all over the world.

”With the right policy and execution in places, this menace will be reduced to the barest minimum.

”On our own part as a government, we will provide an enabling environment and make policies to promote healthy buildings,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said the edifice was conceptualised, designed and supervised by members of staff of LASBCA.

According to him, this goes a long way to show that with the right environment and condition, the local architect, engineers and builders can compete favourably with their foreign counterparts.

He said they could deliver worldclass structures that would stand the test of time.

”The Lagos State Government has been able to achieve this with the introduction of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and other agencies like Material Testing Laboratory and Lagos Safety Commission, amongst others who play vital roles in the built environment.

”However, you must agree with me that the government alone cannot do it, without the support of the teeming populace,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said the task of reducing the menace of building collapse in the society was for everyone and required an attitudinal change across the board.

”When you see something going wrong in society, say it out loud,” the governor said.

He implored residents to report to the LASBCA district and zonal offices across the state, any case of distressed building.

”I assure you that the confidentiality of your report is guaranteed and safe,” the governor said.

He said the new office building was a testimony of the premium the government placed on the welfare of its staff.

Sanwo-Olu said the office would serve as the nerve centre for these vital functions, equipped with modern technology and skilled workforces to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

He urged the staffers of the agency to rededicate themselves to duty and make judicious use of the equipment and material provided inside the building.

”As we commission this office, let us look to the future with optimism and determination. Together, we can build a Lagos that is not only a symbol of progress, but also a model for other cities to emulate,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his remark, the General Manager, LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, appreciated the governor for his support towards actualisation of the edifice.

Oki assured of the dedication of his team to the duties entrusted on the agency to ensuring standard in the building industry in Lagos. (NAN)